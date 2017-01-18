Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
LONDON Manchester United have agreed a deal to sell Dutch winger Memphis Depay to French club Olympique Lyonnais, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
The fee for the 22-year-old Netherlands international is 16 million pounds ($19.7 million) rising to 21.7 million, the BBC said.
Depay scored seven goals in 53 appearances for United after moving from PSV Eindhoven for 25 million pounds in May, 2015 but he has played only eight minutes since the end of October.
He was the leading scorer in the Dutch top flight in 2014-15 and was signed by former United manager Louis van Gaal.
But under new Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho Depay has fallen down the pecking order among the club's wide players, behind the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.
Lyon are fourth in French Ligue 1, 11 points behind leaders Monaco.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.