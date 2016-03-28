Big-spending Manchester United must always continue their tradition of bringing through players from the youth academy, assistant manager Ryan Giggs has said.

The 20-times English champions have endured a stuttering campaign by their high standards and sit sixth in the league, are already out of Europe but retain hope in the FA Cup ahead of a sixth round replay with West Ham United next month.

United manager Louis Van Gaal has brought through a number of academy players this term, such as striker Marcus Rashford, but the Dutch coach has been tipped by British media to make way for former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho next season.

Giggs said future United managers should respect the club's history for promoting from within.

"I think it will always be part of the club's philosophy. It's part of the history, it's what sets us apart from other teams," Giggs told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"Yes, we can bring world-class players in from around the world but we want one of our own to be performing on that Old Trafford pitch... we need players to come through the ranks. That's a massive part of the United history."

United, 16 points back of leaders Leicester City, host Everton in league action on Sunday.

