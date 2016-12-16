Manchester United proved they still have the ability to grind out results with their hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, midfielder Ander Herrera said.

Consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since August have kept sixth-placed United in the hunt for a top-four finish.

"We are so happy because we showed our spirit," Herrera told the British media while acknowledging that his team could have wrapped up all three points at Palace well before Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 88th-minute winner.

"This was not our best game but even on a day when we didn't play our best we created six or seven chances," the Spaniard added.

"We controlled the game when we were not at our best and that is important. It is the history of this club."

United, who visit seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, are six points behind local rivals Manchester City in fourth, and trail leaders Chelsea by 13 points.

Herrera, emerging as a key member of Jose Mourinho's United side, said they needed to be fully focused on West Brom.

"There are no easy games – this is the most amazing league in the world, and I just want to think about the next game," he added.

"I want to win against West Brom. If you think you have to beat the next three or four teams, then maybe you won't do that. It's all about the next game."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)