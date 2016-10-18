Midfielder Ander Herrera was proud of Manchester United's battling qualities in Monday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool, adding that his side took the hosts out of their comfort zone at Anfield.

"We can be proud of the team today; every player did everything and gave everything. This is the way we need to play this sort of fixture, so we are very happy," Herrera told reporters.

"We fought against a team who are in one of their best moments - at home they are not going to lose many games. They press very high and intensive but they didn't feel comfy - if you ask them, they will tell you that."

Jose Mourinho, the master of stifling Anfield dreams when at Chelsea, again found his tactical mastery rewarded but United, seventh in the table on 14 points, have still won just one of their last five league games while Liverpool stay fourth on 17, two behind leaders Manchester City and Arsenal.

"We cannot be 100 percent happy because we want to win always, but we can be proud," Herrera added. "We were better in the first half, they were better in the second half. It's a fair point."

