MONACO - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the grand prix to stretch his championship lead to 25 points. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
LONDON, March 7 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was handed a three-match ban with immediate effect on Tuesday after admitting a charge of violent conduct and accepting the standard penalty, the FA said.
The charge followed an incident just before halftime in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.
Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings landed on the Swede's head with his studs and Ibrahimovic caught Mings in the face with his elbow soon afterwards.
The clash was not seen by the match officials at the time but was caught on video. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.