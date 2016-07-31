STOCKHOLM Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted a superb goal just four minutes into his Manchester United debut and promised that there would be much more to come after they thrashed Turkish side Galatasaray 5-2 in a friendly in Gothenburg on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Swede, who arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer after a trophy-laden four-year spell with Paris St Germain, wasted no time in making his presence felt, flinging himself into the air to meet Antonio Valencia's cross.

He did not get the cleanest contact on the ball but his scissors kick bounced past Fernando Muslera in Galatasaray's goal and sent thousands of Swedish fans into raptures.

With Wayne Rooney netting twice and Valencia recording three assists against the rudderless Turkish outfit, a delighted Ibrahimovic said it was shaping up to be an exciting season, especially if United's transfer target Paul Pogba arrives from Juventus.

"I'm going to help the team as much as I can and do what I'm good at, creating chances and scoring goals," he told Swedish TV.

"There is something big on the go, it's going to be very interesting this year. Let us say that if Pogba comes too, it's going to be very interesting," he added with a smile.

Galatasaray threatened to spoil Zlatan's party when Sinan Gumus headed the equaliser from a Wesley Sneijder free kick, and Portuguese winger Bruma then rifled home to put Galatasaray ahead four minutes before the break.

Ibrahimovic went off at halftime as coach Jose Mourinho rang the changes, but starting fullback Valencia was again the architect as Rooney steered home United's second 10 minutes into the second half.

When Marcus Rashford was felled in the box three minutes later, Rooney stepped up to fire home the resulting penalty.

Valencia got his third assist when Marouane Fellaini headed home his cross, before substitute Juan Mata stabbed in a fifth to round off a dominant display by United, who open their Premier League campaign away to Bournemouth on Aug. 14.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)