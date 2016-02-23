Football Soccer - FC Midtjylland v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32 First Leg - MCH Arena, Herning, Denmark - 18/2/16. Manchester United's David De Gea after sustaining an injury during the warm up before the match. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs....

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal may have goalkeeper David De Gea back for Thursday's Europa League Last 32 match against Danish side Midtjylland.

De Gea injured his knee before the 2-1 first leg defeat in Denmark last week with Argentine Sergio Romero stepping in for the Spaniard.

"I don’t know (if De Gea will be fit for Thursday), it is not so heavy but we have to wait and see when we can start him again," the Dutchman told the club's website (www.manutd.com) after Monday's 3-0 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.

United have more than 10 first team players out with injury and Van Gaal said fixture congestion could be blamed for the problems.

"It is unbelievable because I have taken Cameron Borthwick-Jackson off because he was injured and Jesse Lingard was struggling towards the end too," Van Gaal told BT Sport after the fifth round win.

"I changed (Juan) Mata and (Anthony) Martial to give them rest and we picked up more injuries, so it is unbelievable -- it is the programme (of fixtures) I think."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)