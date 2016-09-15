Football Soccer - Manchester United v Chelsea - Barclays Under 21 Premier League - Old Trafford - 4/4/16Manchester United's Phil Jones looks dejectedAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic/Files

Manchester United's injury-prone defender Phil Jones could be sidelined for around a month due to a knee problem, the Premier League club said in a statement.

The 24-year-old, who is yet to feature for United this season, did not travel with the squad to Rotterdam for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Feyenoord after suffering a knee ligament problem, manager Jose Mourinho said.

The England international has been hampered by injuries since his move to Old Trafford from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, and was restricted to just 13 appearances for United last season due to ankle and foot problems.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)