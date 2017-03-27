Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard says his "heart is at Old Trafford" and negotiations are ongoing over a new deal with the club that will extend a contract that runs out at the end of next season.

Despite enjoying a strong start to the season, Lingard has failed to cement a place in Jose Mourinho's starting lineup, starting only 10 times in all competitions.

Lingard, who has been at the club since he was seven, is well aware that there is healthy competition for first-team spots at the club but is hoping to make the most of his opportunities.

"The contract is still ongoing with talks at the moment... and my heart is at Man United," the 24-year-old England international told the British media.

"There's a lot of competition for places but I think that's good for the group.

"You have to battle for your place and it makes you more hungry on the training pitch and you know when you get your chance, you have to take it."

United, who are fifth in the Premier League, host eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and seventh-placed Everton three days later.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)