Jan 15 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late header secured a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Although James Milner's first-half penalty was not enough to secure all three points, Liverpool remain the only team unbeaten against the other sides in the top six this season.

Reaction from supporters of both clubs:

Manchester United - www.redcafe.net

"We were annoyingly poor this afternoon. Both the performance and the result simply weren't good enough.

"But Liverpool always feel like they are hard done by. It's all a massive conspiracy against them, according to (manager) Juergen Klopp.

"The amount of people predicting a 3-0 win for us before this game was hilarious. I know it's a cliche, but form really does go out of the window in these games.

"Both teams had opportunities to win and we arguably had the better chances. Apart from the penalty that we gifted them, and the couple of chances they got from hitting us on the counter in the second half, Liverpool didn't really create much.

"We certainly should have exploited the novice Trent Alexander-Arnold far more than we did.

"I think that Antonio Valencia was our best player and Paul Pogba the worst - by miles. He couldn't even get the simple things right today.

"A point was fair in the end and at least it's a point gained on Manchester City (who lost at Everton).

"I still think our chances of winning the Europa League are higher than finishing in the top four in the Premier League."

Liverpool - www.lfcreds.com

"We definitely deserved to win against Manchester United tonight but we were robbed yet again by a referee. It was a near faultless performance and Simon Mignolet in particular was outstanding. He kept us in it with some world-class saves.

"It was arguably Mignolet's best performance in a Liverpool shirt in a very long time. Since he's come back into the side he's massively improved... I don't think he's at fault for the goal either. It was one of those horrible headers that always seem to beat keepers.

"As for James Milner - what a penalty taker, what a warrior! I think Wayne Rooney should have been sent off for that cowardly challenge (on Milner). Milner's honesty should not cost him but the ref let us down. Although United's goal came from Milner's side, it was offside.

"If United had shown more quality in front of goal then we would have come away with nothing so taking a point away from home to a top six side isn't all bad. More worrying is the combination of Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana - they're creating absolutely nothing.

"Going to Old Trafford on the back of them winning six games on the bounce with no Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, a half-fit (Jordan) Henderson and a half-fit Philippe Coutinho - there can be no complaints. We're still five points clear of United in the table." (Reporting by Claire Bloomfield; Editing by Ken Ferris)