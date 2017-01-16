Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Juergen Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky to come away with just a point from Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United, the manager claiming the home side were saved by "long ball" tactics.
The visitors led courtesy a first-half penalty from James Milner and with United struggling to breakdown a resolute Liverpool defence, Jose Mourinho brought on Marouane Fellaini and opted for a more direct route to goal.
The change in tactics worked as United sprayed a barrage of long balls into Liverpool's penalty area in the final 10 minutes and finally scored the equaliser late on as Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounced on a Antonio Valencia cross.
"We were the better side. They play long balls in a wild game. We played the better football and had the better plan," Klopp told British media.
"In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls -- (to) Fellaini and Ibrahimovic -- after 80 minutes high intense football it is really hard," Klopp added.
"Usually you can accept a draw at Manchester United but I think after the entire 98 minutes we could have deserved a win."
The draw put Liverpool third in the league, seven points behind Chelsea after 21 games, while sixth-placed United lost ground in the battle for the Champions League qualifying spots.
United next travel to Stoke City for a league game on Saturday, while Liverpool make the trip to face fourth-tier side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.