Jose Mourinho knows how to get the best out of his players and his arrival at Manchester United will bring some added spice to Sunday's Premier League clash against arch rivals Liverpool, the Merseyside club's all-time leading scorer Ian Rush has said.

United head into the game on a 15-game unbeaten run and recorded a ninth successive win in all competitions against Hull City in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

They are sixth in the league on 39 points, trailing second-placed Liverpool by five points.

"I think with Mourinho going there, he's going to be a great manager," Rush told Sporting News.

"When you've got a great manager like Mourinho, he'll bring out the best of the players ... That's something we should all be worried about, when you've got a manager like Mourinho who knows exactly what to do."

