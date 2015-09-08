Sept 8 There is no problem between goalkeeper David de Gea and Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal after his failed move to Real Madrid and midfielder Juan Mata expects his fellow Spaniard to have a fine season.

De Gea, the club's player of the year the last two seasons, was heavily linked with a move to Real throughout the summer transfer window but a deal failed to materialise as the Spanish club ran out of time.

"I've talked with him a lot. There have been hectic and stressful days but he is such a quiet, centred person, nothing changes," the 27-year-old Mata told British media.

"The last two years David has been the best player in our team. His saves have earned us a lot of points. I have no doubt this will be a very good year, too.

"I don't think there'll be a problem with the club, the coach or the fans. That's what I perceive. The fans love him very much, he's highly regarded by the club and the coach," the former Chelsea playmaker added.

Fifth-placed United resume their Premier League campaign when they welcome arch-rivals Liverpool, who lie seventh in the table, on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)