Sept 8 Factbox on the head-to-head record between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, before they reignite their rivalry in a highly-anticipated derby on Saturday.

OVERALL RECORD

PLAYED 16

WINS

Guardiola 7

Mourinho 3

DRAWS 6

* INTER MILAN 0-0 BARCELONA, September, 2009

The first showdown between then Inter Milan manager Mourinho and Guardiola ended with a stalemate in a Champions League group game at the San Siro.

* BARCELONA 2-0 INTER MILAN, November, 2009

The reverse fixture saw the Spaniard draw first blood against the Portuguese, as Gerard Pique and Pedro secured a 2-0 win for the hosts at the Nou Camp.

* INTER MILAN 3-1 BARCELONA, April, 2010

Inter emerged 3-1 winners in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, as goals from Wesley Sneijder, Maicon and Diego Milito helped Mourinho secure his first victory over Guardiola.

* BARCELONA 1-0 INTER MILAN, April, 2010

A defensive masterclass from 10-man Inter helped Mourinho's side book their spot in the Champions League final, where they would go on to beat Bayern Munich to complete the treble.

* REAL MADRID 0-5 BARCELONA, November, 2010

Guardiola's Barcelona emerged convincing 5-0 winners against Real Madrid, managed by Mourinho, as the pair clashed for the first time in Spain's La Liga.

* REAL MADRID 1-1 BARCELONA, April, 2011

A run of four games in two weeks began with a 1-1 draw as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

* BARCELONA 0-1 REAL MADRID, April, 2011

Cristiano Ronaldo's header in extra-time secured the Copa del Rey for Mourinho's side.

* REAL MADRID 0-2 BARCELONA, April, 2011

Aided by two late goals from Lionel Messi, Barcelona won the Champions League semi-final first-leg 2-0 against 10-man Real Madrid. Mourinho was also dismissed in an ill-tempered clash.

* BARCELONA 1-1 REAL MADRID, May, 2011

With Mourinho serving a touchline ban, the two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the Nou Camp, as Barcelona progressed to the final.

* REAL MADRID 2-2 BARCELONA, August, 2011

Mesut Ozil opened the scoring for Real, but goals from David Villa and Lionel Messi handed Guardiola's side the lead, before Xabi Alonso ensured a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

* BARCELONA 3-2 REAL MADRID, August, 2011

A late Lionel Messi goal handed Guardiola the Spanish Super Cup after Real came from behind twice to level the scores.

The game was overshadowed, however, by a touchline brawl during which Mourinho poked Tito Vilanova, then Guardiola's assistant, in the eye.

* REAL MADRID 1-3 BARCELONA, December, 2011

Barcelona recovered after Karim Benzema scored the quickest 'El Clasico' goal to beat Real 3-1.

* REAL MADRID 1-2 BARCELONA, January, 2012

Carles Puyol and Eric Abidal handed the visitors a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Copa del Rey clash.

* BARCELONA 2-2 REAL MADRID, January, 2012

Sergio Ramos was sent off as Barcelona booked their place in the final of the Copa del Rey with a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp.

* BARCELONA 1-2 REAL MADRID, April, 2012

Cristiano Ronaldo's strike gave Real their first 'El Clasico' victory in four years. It was Barcelona's first home defeat in 55 games and Real went on to win the league title.

* BAYERN MUNICH 2-2 CHELSEA, August, 2013

Guardiola had taken over Bayern Munich, while Mourinho had begun a second spell with Chelsea, and the two faced-off in the UEFA Super Cup. The game ended 2-2 after extra-time as Chelsea's Ramires was sent off.

Guardiola's Bayern eventually triumphed 5-4 on penalties.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)