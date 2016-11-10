Henrikh Mkhitaryan will stop at nothing to nail down a place in Manchester United's starting line-up following a lacklustre start to the Armenian international midfielder's career at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan was expected to play a major role in the club's bid to recapture its glory days after joining in the close season following a successful three-year stint with German side Borussia Dortmund.

"It is true that I get little time on the field but I am not going to give in," Mkhitaryan told reporters after being appointed as goodwill ambassador for the United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) in Armenia.

The 27-year-old, however, has yet to convince manager Jose Mourinho and has been restricted to a bit-part role for the team, making five of his six appearances this season from the bench.

"I went a long way to play in Manchester United, so nothing will prevent me from achieving my dream. I will not retreat, I will find the strength to reach my goal," Mkhitaryan added.

United, who are sixth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool after 11 games, host fourth-placed Arsenal on Nov. 19.

