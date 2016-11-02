LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been banned from the touchline for one match and fined a total of 58,000 pounds ($71,000) for two separate incidents of misconduct last month, the FA said on Wednesday.

The Portuguese admitted to using abusive and/or insulting language towards referee Mark Clattenburg during last weekend's Premier League match against Burnley and was fined 8,000 pounds for the incident and banned from the touchline for one game.

Mourinho was also charged for comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool, and was fined a further 50,000 pounds.

"The Commission found the disrepute element of the charge proven and as well as being fined, Mourinho was warned as to his future conduct," the FA said.

United are eighth in the table after 10 matches of the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager's first season in charge.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)