Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels England did not do enough to protect captain Wayne Rooney after he was pictured socialising in the early hours of the morning while on international duty last week.

Rooney made a public apology on Wednesday after images were published of the striker looking worse for wear at the team hotel after last week's victory over Scotland at Wembley.

"The only thing I say is the player goes to the national team, he belongs to the national team - I learned since I was a kid, if someone lends me something I have to take care of it even better than if it was mine," Mourinho told British media.

"You know - your friend lent you a pencil, you have to take care of the pencil better than if it was your pencil. So I think when one day if I become a national manager, I will try."

Several other Premier League managers have leapt to Rooney's defence, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, who felt there had been an over-reaction to the episode.

"I am not saying I will be successful and I am not being critic with Gary (caretaker manager Gareth Southgate) or anyone," Mourinho added.

"I get the occasion to wish Gary the best of luck but I think you have to build something to protect what is not yours, what someone lends you."

United, sixth in the league, host fourth-placed Arsenal on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)