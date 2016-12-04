Manager Jose Mourinho said his job was to restore Manchester United's DNA and build the future for the club, which has struggled after the trophy-laden 26-year spell under former boss Alex Ferguson.

Despite several promising performances under Mourinho, United are currently seventh in the Premier League table. A lack of killer instinct in front of goal has seen them win only two of their last 10 league matches.

"I am here to build the future, and build the future with a certain DNA, with a certain style. It is one of the items (of the job)," Mourinho, who succeeded Louis van Gaal as United manager in the summer, told British media.

"But there are others, and some other items are also related to football results, objectives and targets. So I would not be just happy with that.

"I demand a lot from myself, I demand a lot from the people that work with me, I demand a lot from the players, and I like the clubs to demand a lot from myself, too. So I cannot say that I would be just happy with that item. I want more."

United, who have drawn their last four league games at Old Trafford, are 14 points behind leaders Chelsea but will hope to close the gap when they visit Everton later on Sunday.

Mourinho said Chelsea beating Manchester City 3-1 on Saturday was the least of his worries as he is focused on ensuring United rise from their "false position".

"I am not going to do the mathematics. I am not going to be worried about that. We are in a situation at the moment where we cannot be thinking about the Manchester City v Chelsea result or another result. I don't care," he said.

"We lost eight points at home that we did not deserve to lose. With those eight points, I think we would be third, just behind the leaders, so I think it is a false position."

