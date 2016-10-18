Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
The Football Association has asked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to explain comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor before his side's goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday, it said on Tuesday.
Mourinho said it would be "difficult" for Taylor, who is from the Greater Manchester area, to have "a very good performance" after being put in charge of the game between two fierce rivals.
FA rules prohibit managers and players from making comments about officials which could be viewed as intimidatory or influential before games.
Mourinho has until Friday to respond.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.