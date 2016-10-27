Soccer-Man City hang on to beat Leicester and move third
* Manager Pep Guardiola left out leading scorer Sergio Aguero
Oct 27 Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct in the wake of his comments about referee Anthony Taylor before Manchester United's goalless draw with Liverpool last week, the Football Association said on Thursday.
United manager Mourinho said it would be "difficult" for Taylor, who is from the Greater Manchester area, to have "a very good performance" after being put in charge of the Premier League game between two fierce rivals.
"Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct, in respect of comments he made relating to the appointed match referee prior to the Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC fixture on Monday 17 October 2016," the FA said in a statement.
The FA had earlier asked Mourinho to explain comments he made about the match referee.
FA rules prohibit managers and players from making comments about officials which could be viewed as intimidatory or influential before games.
The 53-year-old has until on Monday to respond to the charge. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru,; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, May 13 Manchester City 2 David Silva 29, Gabriel Jesus 36pen Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 42 Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 77 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 54,000 - - - Friday, May 12 West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1 Michy Batshuayi 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,367 - - - Everton 1 Ross Ba