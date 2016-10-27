Oct 27 Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct in the wake of his comments about referee Anthony Taylor before Manchester United's goalless draw with Liverpool last week, the Football Association said on Thursday.

United manager Mourinho said it would be "difficult" for Taylor, who is from the Greater Manchester area, to have "a very good performance" after being put in charge of the Premier League game between two fierce rivals.

"Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct, in respect of comments he made relating to the appointed match referee prior to the Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC fixture on Monday 17 October 2016," the FA said in a statement.

The FA had earlier asked Mourinho to explain comments he made about the match referee.

FA rules prohibit managers and players from making comments about officials which could be viewed as intimidatory or influential before games.

The 53-year-old has until on Monday to respond to the charge. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru,; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)