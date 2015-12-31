Rejected former boss David Moyes says Manchester United must not become a club that are continuously sacking managers and should give his under-fire successor Louis van Gaal time to build a successful side.

Moyes, who replaced long-term manager Alex Ferguson in 2013, was sacked after 10 months in charge with the club languishing in seventh place, while Van Gaal's charges sit just one place higher after a six-game winless run in the league.

"What Manchester United stand for is that they keep their managers, they've always supported their managers," Moyes told BT Sport.

Ferguson managed United for 26 years, a spell when they replaced Liverpool as the most successful club in England, winning 38 trophies under his guidance, including 13 Premier League titles.

However, following United's premature Champions League exit and a string of an uninspiring performances in the league, speculation has mounted concerning Van Gaal's future.

The availability of high-profile managers Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, who will leave German champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season, is reportedly a factor in the thinking of the Old Trafford hierarchy over whether a change is necessary.

"I hope they stick with Louis van Gaal, he deserves more time. It's still a work in progress for him," Moyes said of the experienced Dutchman.

"He's made some signings and from my experience in Spain, it will take time for players from abroad to settle in."

Moyes, who was recently sacked by Real Sociedad after one year in La Liga, said if he were offered the United job again he would accept it.

"There are very few managers in the world who wouldn't want to manage Manchester United," Moyes said, adding that his approach would have been different had he known the club had no intention of letting him see out his six-year contract.

"My under­standing was that I was going to a club which always looked after their managers, even when they were in trouble and it wasn't going well, you got your time to sort things out," the Scot added.

"I was under that illusion when I was there."

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)