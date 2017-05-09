Football Soccer - Celta Vigo v Manchester United - UEFA Europa Semi Final First Leg - Balaidos Stadium, Vigo, Spain - 4/5/17 Manchester United's Paul Pogba warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

MANAMA FIFA have asked Manchester United for information about Paul Pogba's world record transfer from Juventus, following leaks which claimed to give details about the huge deal, a spokesman for the governing body said on Tuesday.

France international Pogba joined United for 89 million pounds ($115.05 million) in August.

Extracts from a book, "The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football", published in Germany this week, included a breakdown of the fee and were reproduced in media reports on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7736 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)