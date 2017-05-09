Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
MANAMA FIFA have asked Manchester United for information about Paul Pogba's world record transfer from Juventus, following leaks which claimed to give details about the huge deal, a spokesman for the governing body said on Tuesday.
France international Pogba joined United for 89 million pounds ($115.05 million) in August.
Extracts from a book, "The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football", published in Germany this week, included a breakdown of the fee and were reproduced in media reports on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7736 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.