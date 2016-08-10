Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has accused his former club of changing their values after they set a world record with Paul Pogba's transfer fee.

United parted with 89 million pounds ($116.03 million) to bring the Juventus midfielder back to Old Trafford according to the British media, and Preston North End stopper Lindegaard believes it's a further example of the club's changing principles.

"This is definitely a new chapter," the Denmark international told 888sport on Tuesday. "United are a different club to when I was there.

"It's run in a different way and built on different values.

"Unfortunately this is just a natural development with how football is going and it doesn't change my feelings for them."

United have spent big in the past, but Pogba's fee eclipses their previous record deal which brought Angel Di Maria to the Premier League from Real Madrid for 59.7 million pounds in 2014.

Lindegaard joined United in 2010 for a reported 3.5 million pounds but left for West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer in 2015.

"Everything is about money and I know United have spent a lot of money over the past decades which is a big part of why they're so successful, but it's just getting more and more extreme," Lindegaard added.

"It is reality and only going in one direction, journalists will ask these same questions in five years when players start costing a quarter of a billion."

Pogba moved to United's academy in 2009 after coming through Le Havre's youth system before joining Juventus in 2012 and Lindegaard is confident his former team mate will be a success at Old Trafford.

"He's a great player," the 32-year-old continued. "I've played with him myself at Manchester United and he was an obvious talent.

"I'm happy for the club because it's a great signing for them and I'm happy for Paul that everything went through."

($1 = 0.7670 pounds)

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Susanna Twidale)