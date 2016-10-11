France's midfielder Paul Pogba arrives at the French national football team training base in Clairefontaine, France, October 3, 2016, as part of their preparation for the upcoming 2018 World Cup Group A qualifier match against Bulgaria. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paul Pogba feels more comfortable in an attacking midfield role but is willing to work on the defensive side of his game in order to adapt to manager Jose Mourinho's tactics at Manchester United.

Pogba, who joined the Premier League club for a world record fee from Juventus in August, has been utilised in a deeper role by Mourinho and is yet to produce his best form at Old Trafford.

"I try to adapt. I am a player who would rather go forward. The coach gave me instructions, I try to follow them," Pogba told reporters after scoring the winner in France's 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier on Monday.

Pogba, 23, has played as one of two holding central midfielders for United, scoring one goal in eight matches and failing to control games in the way Mourinho would have hoped after paying 89 million pounds ($111 million) to sign him.

"I have to retrieve balls and make defensive efforts," he said. "It cost me a bit to play differently, much like (former Juventus team mate Andrea) Pirlo. I have to play, be there to recover and play more for the team."

Sixth-placed United take on arch-rivals Liverpool, who are fourth in the league standings, at Anfield on Monday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)