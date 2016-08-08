Aug 8 France midfielder Paul Pogba has rejoined Manchester United from Italian champions Juventus on a five-year contract for a reported fee of 89 million pounds ($115.98 million), the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who played at Euro 2016, joined Juve from the Old Trafford club in 2012, having come through Le Havre's youth system before moving to United's academy in 2009.

Although no financial details were released, British media reported that United agreed to a world record fee, eclipsing the amount Real Madrid paid to sign Wales midfielder Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

