Feb 29 Fledgling forward Marcus Rashford is keen to continue his "crazy" start to life in the Manchester United first team after impressing with two more goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over title-chasing Arsenal

The 18-year-old's double against the Gunners came after he notched twice on his first team debut in the 5-1 dismantling of Danish side Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday and the young forward was as blown away as anyone by his instant impact.

"It's just crazy. This is my first game in the Premier League so obviously it's been amazing, and to score two has been a bonus. So hopefully we can carry it on and go again the next game," Rashford told Sky Sports.

Rashford said his late inclusion on Thursday, after Anthony Martial was injured in the warm-up, had probably helped him.

"It was a shock playing midweek ... But that maybe benefited me because I wasn't thinking about the game too much, so it's been good," the Manchester-born player said.

The victory over Arsenal left United in fifth, three points behind Manchester City who have a game in hand on their rivals and occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata heaped praise on his young team mate but also highlighted the impact of the other academy graduates, who have plugged the holes of United's injury-ravaged first team squad of late.

"Marcus is on fire. He scored two goals against Midtjylland and now again against Arsenal," Mata told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"... but the others who came in to play in defence and midfield were also great. I think today is a day to be proud of the club and its academy - we've shown the level that we have." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)