Wayne Rooney is keen to end his Premier League drought and carry his goal-scoring form for England back to the Premier League when Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Saturday, British media reported.

Rooney became England's record scorer on 50 goals when he smashed home a penalty in their 2-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday but has not found the net for his club in his last 10 league games, a barren run that stretches back to April 12.

"I am very happy and grateful, but I go back to Manchester, get back into training and start focusing on Liverpool. Hopefully getting two goals in the last two games will mean I continue scoring," Rooney said.

"There's no better game to go into than Liverpool at home after losing our last game (2-1 at Swansea City). It is a game we have to win and it's something I'm looking forward to," the former Everton striker added.

"To achieve what I have (by becoming England's top scorer), I would be lying if I said it didn't put a spring in my step and make you want to carry on scoring," Rooney, who also scored in the 6-0 win over San Marino that booked England's place in the Euro 2016 finals in France, said.

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera has said United's midfield needs to start chipping in with goals to take some of the pressure off both Rooney and new signing Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals in the early part of the season and have just three in their four league games so far, including the own goal by Kyle Walker in the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the season opener.

"We don't have to give all the responsibility on scoring to Wayne or Anthony Martial. We have to help. It is very important as a midfielder to score. We all have to help," the Spanish midfielder said.

"Wayne is very important to us. Most of the time he will score but when he doesn't, he is helping the team and he is always fighting for the team.

"He runs for the rest of the team and he likes to provide assists. We are very lucky to have him," the 26-year-old added.

