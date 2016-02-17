Feb 17 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been left out of the 18-man squad travelling to face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday, the Premier League club said on their website (www.manutd.com).

With United fifth in the league table, six points off the top-four, the 30-year-old striker recently said that winning the Europa League or the FA Cup could save their disappointing season.

Combative midfielder Marouane Fellaini was another notable absentee and full back Matteo Darmian will not be involved after dislocating his shoulder during Saturday's 2-1 league defeat by Sunderland.

Louis van Gaal picked a young squad, including Regan Poole, Joe Riley and James Weir who could make their first-team debuts. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)