LONDON Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will serve a three-match ban for violent conduct following a clash with West Ham United's Winston Reid in the Premier League last Saturday, the FA said on Thursday.

The German accepted the FA charge, relating to the incident where he appeared to floor Reid with his arm after the pair were jostling for space.

Although missed by the match officials at the time, the incident was caught on video.

United will be without Schweinsteiger for the Premier League matches at Bournemouth, at home to Norwich City and the Boxing Day fixture at Stoke City.

