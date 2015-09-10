Manchester United spent 6.5 million pounds ($10 million) to take Bastian Schweinsteiger to Old Trafford in the close season, British media reported, citing a statement released by the midfielder's first club TSV 1860 Rosenheim.

The World Cup winner joined from Bayern Munich in July for a fee widely reported to be 15 million pounds but it appears the Red Devils paid far less than that to reunite the 31-year-old with Louis van Gaal, who managed him at the Allianz Arena from 2009-11.

Rosenheim, where Schweinsteiger began his youth career in 1992, are an amateur side in the south of Germany that play in the regional fifth division of the Bayernliga Sud.

The club released a statement on Wednesday detailing how much they had received from a sell-on clause included in Schweinsteiger's contract at Bayern.

"The transfer fee adds up to 9 million euros ($10 million)," Rosenheim said.

"We have been credited for two years (that Schweinsteiger spent at the club).

"We will receive the payment in two instalments, and after deducting the adviser and legal costs, we will receive 19,000 euros)," the statement added.

Schweinsteiger was 13 years old when he moved from Rosenheim to Bayern in 1998. He spent 17 years with the current Bundesliga champions, winning eight league titles, the Champions League in 2013 and a FIFA Club World Cup.

($1 = 0.6509 pounds, 0.8919 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)