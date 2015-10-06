Oct 6 Manchester United's Luke Shaw returned to the club's training ground for the first time as he steps up his recovery from a double leg break he suffered in the Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven last month, the defender said on Twitter.

"First day back at the training ground today, nice to be back," Shaw said on his official handle.

The England international is likely to be out for about six months after he was injured under a challenge from defender Hector Moreno as he stormed into the penalty area in the 15th minute.

The 20-year-old, who was carried off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask strapped to his face, reportedly went under the knife twice before he was brought back to England.

The former Southampton defender had been in impressive form for club and country after a difficult first year at Old Trafford, but now faces a race against time to be fit for the European Championship in France next year. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)