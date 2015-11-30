Football - Leicester City v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 28/11/15. Leicester City celebrate Jamie Vardy breaking the record after scoring in eleven consecutive Premier League games on their giant screen. Reuters / Eddie Keogh. Livepic

Jamie Vardy's rise from non-league anonymity to Premier League record-breaker could herald an era where top-flight managers scour England's lower leagues in the hope of discovering the next "hidden gem", Manchester United's Chris Smalling said.

Leicester City's Vardy, who became the first player to score in 11 consecutive Premier League games, built his career at lower league clubs Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town.

"With Jamie's success, I think you will see clubs having a little bit more of a look in non-league for players," Smalling told Manchester United's website (www.manutd.com).

"If you can find some sort of hidden gems in local or non-league football, I think it would be a no-brainer to give them a chance."

Smalling, who himself started out in non-league football at Maidstone United, said taking the long route to the top helped players to build character and keep themselves grounded.

"Jamie is such a laid-back character. Everyone is talking about him and he's doing great things this season but you can tell he is the kind of lad that is not going to change," he said.

"He takes everything in his stride. It's one job getting here but it's 10 times harder making sure you stay here.

"If you do have a bad game, then you can look back and see how far you have come. For example, we didn't have changing rooms in non-league football like the ones we see nowadays. Sometimes I'd be better off getting changed in my car."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)