Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
LONDON Manchester United full back Matteo Darmian was taken to hospital after injuring his rib and chest during the 1-0 home defeat by Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Italian defender tried to prevent Shane Long getting to a cross and was hurt by the Southampton striker in an aerial challenge.
"He was spitting blood," manager Louis van Gaal told reporters. "It was not nice for the players to see that."
Darmian becomes the fifth United full back to join the injured list, joining Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw.
United's defeat left them fifth in the table, 10 points adrift of leaders Leicester City.
