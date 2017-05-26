Manchester United full back Antonio Valencia has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2019, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Ecuador international has been a key figure in United's defensive line this campaign, with manager Jose Mourinho describing him in January as the "best right back in world football".

"Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract," Valencia told the club website.

"I would like to thank the manager for the confidence he has given me this season and I am sure that we will be challenging on all fronts next season."

Valencia, who arrived at Old Trafford from Wigan Athletic in 2009, captained the United side that beat Ajax Amsterdam to win the Europa League on Wednesday.

He has also claimed two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups with the Manchester club.

