Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
LONDON Captain Wayne Rooney and midfielder Michael Carrick are fit for Manchester United's Premier League game at Everton this weekend, manager Louis van Gaal told a news conference on Friday.
Both missed England's two matches during the international break and the Dutchman wants them back as United attempt to put a demoralising 3-0 defeat against Arsenal behind them.
"We cannot accept it. We've spoken about this. It cannot happen again," he said.
"We want to be the champions, so we must behave like champions. You have to improve every time.
"It is not only the players it is the staff, all the members of the staff.
"Everton is also a difficult opponent. Of course I'm confident, because I have seen the training sessions and the reaction of my players.
"But you cannot be sure it will be the result that you want."
Van Gaal said that because the international break came immediately after a defeat, with so many players away, it had been "an awful two weeks".
United had been top of the table after three successive wins but dropped to third after losing to Arsenal, two points behind leaders Manchester City.
LONDON England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings has returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) carrying with him the message that rivals are "petrified" of his team ahead of next month's Champions Trophy on home soil.