Belief in Wenger on the line in race for Champions League spot
LONDON Arsene Wenger's record of delivering Champions League football every year since 1998 hangs by a thread as Arsenal prepare for Sunday's final game of the season against Everton.
Manager Louis van Gaal has urged Manchester United to be cautious as they closed in on the Premier League's top four after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford.
Despite a majority of the first-team players on the treatment table, United drew level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, after picking up back-to-back league victories for the first time since November.
"We have to go step by step, I think," Van Gaal told British media when asked about his side's top-four hopes.
"We have the same problems as three weeks ago. Players are coming back but still I have to solve a problem every week in my line-up, so when players are coming back, they are not fit enough."
Fifth-placed United, who are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, travel to face 13th-placed West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, having not lost at the Hawthorns during the Premier League era.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
