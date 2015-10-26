Oct 26 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal said he was "sick" of answering questions about Wayne Rooney's form after Sunday's Manchester derby ended in a goalless draw.

The United captain has scored just two Premier League goals in nine appearances this season and struggled to get into the game against Manchester City, leading journalists to ask his manager why he was sticking with the 30-year-old as the team's attacking focal point.

Playing as a lone striker, Rooney managed just one shot during the game, and none on target, while he had to wait until the 70th minute for his first and only touch in the opposition penalty area.

But the Dutchman bristled at the first mention of Rooney's name in his post-match press conference.

"I have to talk every week about Rooney, why?" British media quoted the United manager as saying.

"You have your opinion -- write it. I don't give any more answers about Wayne Rooney. I am sick of them," he added.

Van Gaal also confirmed that Antonio Valencia has picked up a foot injury during the game, potentially ruling him out of Wednesday's League Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

"He had a kick on his foot in the first half... but then he played further. However, at the end, he could not continue," the manager told the club's website (www.manutd.com). (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)