As pressure mounts on Manchester United after an extended run of poor results, winger Ashley Young insists players are in high spirits and are determined to put things right with a win at Stoke City on Boxing day.

The Red Devils have exited the Champions League and dropped to fifth in the Premier League after a run of six winless games.

"Not winning the last six games for a club like us is disappointing," Young told MUTV. "We're not used to not winning games, everyone in the dressing room is a winner and we want to get back to winning ways.

"We're the players who are out there on the pitch and we haven't been performing as well as we have done in the past," the England international added.

Criticism for United's possession-based playing style has intensified over the past month, but Young is the latest player after Phil Jones and David de Gea who has spoken positively about the dressing room atmosphere.

"Obviously everyone is disappointed with the last few games but I've always said the team spirit we have is fantastic," said Young, who recently returned to the first team after injury.

Italian defender Matteo Darmain will be fit for selection soon but is not ready for the Boxing Day fixture, United manager Louis van Gaal said. Young played in defence in United's loss to Norwich City last Saturday.

The 13-time Premier League champions still have a long injury list that includes defenders Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)