England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
LONDON Dutch under-21 midfielder Nathan Ake has agreed to spend this season on loan at promoted Watford after signing a new five-year contract with Chelsea, the Premier League champions said on Friday.
Ake arrived at Stamford Bridge in July 2011 and made his debut as a late second-half substitute in a 1-0 victory at Norwich City in December 2012.
Since then, however, the dreadlocked 20-year-old has made only sporadic first team appearances.
The midfielder also spent a month on loan at second tier Reading last season.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.