LONDON Dutch under-21 midfielder Nathan Ake has agreed to spend this season on loan at promoted Watford after signing a new five-year contract with Chelsea, the Premier League champions said on Friday.

Ake arrived at Stamford Bridge in July 2011 and made his debut as a late second-half substitute in a 1-0 victory at Norwich City in December 2012.

Since then, however, the dreadlocked 20-year-old has made only sporadic first team appearances.

The midfielder also spent a month on loan at second tier Reading last season.

