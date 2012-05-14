Retired Manchester United footballer Gary Neville (2nd L) poses for photographs with fans during an autograph signing session in Naxxar, outside Valletta, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files

LONDON Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has been named as part of new England manager Roy Hodgson's coaching staff, the Football Association said on Monday.

Neville, who has impressed as a TV analyst since hanging up his boots, will join Ray Lewington and goalkeeping coaches Ray Clemence and Dave Watson at the European Championship that starts next month.

The FA said Neville, who won every domestic honour with United, played 8 5 times for England and featured at two World Cups, had agreed a four-year contract.

"Roy asking me to be a part of his staff and to work with the national team is not only an honour but a very special moment for me," Neville said in a statement.

"I had absolutely no hesitation in accepting this role and I am relishing the opportunity to work alongside Roy and the team at the Euros and through to the next two tournaments."

Hodgson, who will name his Euro 2012 squad on Wednesday, said Neville would bring a wealth of experience.

"Gary has achieved so much in the game as a player with Manchester United and England," Hodgson, who signed off as West Bromwich Albion manager on Sunday, said.

"He has obtained UEFA coaching qualifications and will be tremendously respected by the players because of his vast experience as a player.

"At my first meeting with the FA, I explained that Gary was someone I wanted as part of my staff. I think it is very important we have a younger coach who knows the dressing room and is very experienced at international level.

"That he has represented England as a player at five major tournaments will make him an invaluable member of staff."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)