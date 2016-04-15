LONDON Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has asked his players to make sure they finish the season with no regrets in the increasingly daunting fight against relegation from the Premier League.

With only six wins all season, the Tynesiders lie bottom but one, just below Sunderland and Norwich City who meet in Saturday's early match.

A draw would suit Newcastle best, so they could then make up ground on both fellow strugglers by winning at home to Swansea City.

"When you are fighting to stay up, you feel the pressure for sure," Benitez told reporters.

"I am asking the team to give everything and finish without regret."

His team have injury problems in defence again, with centre-halves Fabricio Coloccini and Steven Taylor ruled out, as well as right back Daryl Janmaat.

But left back Paul Dummett is back.

With four of the remaining six games at home, Benitez is relying on the traditionally fervent Newcastle supporters to lift the team.

"It's really important we have these four games at home," he said. "I am confident we can get the points to stay up. Fans can make the difference.

"I don't see any fear in the players. I just know they're upset and disappointed. But they'll fight until end and give everything."

