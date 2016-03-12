LONDON, March 12 Rafa Benitez is convinced he can lead Newcastle United to safety after taking over as manager from Steve McClaren with the club fighting for Premier League survival.

Spaniard Benitez, more used to challenging for silverware than relegation battles in previous spells in England with Liverpool and Chelsea, faces a tough job, starting with Monday's clash with table-topping Leicester City.

"I have to concentrate on these 10 games," Benitez told reporters on Saturday at his first news conference since being appointed. "I will do my best for us to stay in the Premier League and I am convinced we will.

"I am here because I believe these players are good enough. There are little things that we have to change but we have a good team."

Newcastle are second from bottom with 24 points, one point behind Norwich City who have played two games more and north east rivals Sunderland who have played one more.

After their visit to Leicester they face Sunderland and Norwich in their next two games.

Benitez, who also managed Valencia, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, said he had been impressed with the attitude of the players and had told them every one of the next 10 games is crucial if they are to avoid the drop.

"This is a big challenge but I have confidence," he said.

"It's important to concentrate on trying to win the first game. If we can fine, if not we have to keep going to the end, we have 10 games and I've told the players that it's not just one game, every one is important." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)