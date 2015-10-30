Oct 30 Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback has been ruled out for six weeks after he sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 3-0 loss to bitter city rivals Sunderland, the Premier League club said.

The 26-year-old has started nine of the 10 league games so far and his injury will come as a big blow to Newcastle, who are looking to get their season back on track after slumping to second from bottom in the league table.

The former Sunderland midfielder is likely to miss important games against teams in the relegation battle with them, Bournemouth on Nov. 7 and Aston Villa on Dec. 19.

Meanwhile, defender Mike Williamson has joined Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers on a month's loan.

The 31-year-old, who made 33 appearances for the Magpies last season, has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this campaign, having made two appearances, both in the League Cup.

Newcastle host 14th place Stoke City in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)