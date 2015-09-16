Newcastle United cannot afford to sulk on their miserable start to the season and need to try and find a way to avoid their mistakes when they host Watford on Saturday, captain Fabricio Coloccini has said.

Newcastle slumped to a 2-0 defeat at West Ham United last weekend, leaving Steve McClaren's men at the bottom of the Premier League table on two points, still searching for their first win of the season.

"We can't accept what happened at West Ham. We must try to get points and wins in the next few games," Argentine Coloccini told the Chronicle.

"We see games against West Ham and Watford as teams in 'our league' who we should be taking points from so it's disappointing.

"We must try to avoid the same mistakes going forward. For us, we can't afford to have our heads down so we must look forward and get some points.

"We need to eliminate the mistakes and learn from it."

Defender Massadio Haidara said the players were disappointed with their performance but were focussed on taking points against newly-promoted Watford.

"We have to react on Saturday because we need the points. We are not in a good position and need to leave there as soon as possible," Haidara told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"Everybody was angry after the game. We know we can do better and we didn't do it, so it is normal for people to be frustrated.

"It is good that the next game is so quick, because it means we have to forget about it straight away and focus everything on Saturday and Watford. It is a very important game and we have to be ready."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings and Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)