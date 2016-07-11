Newcastle United said on Monday it had signed midfielder Isaac Hayden from Arsenal on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who spent the last season on loan at Hull City, made 18 league appearances to help the club make a money-spinning return to the England's top flight with a win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship playoff final.

"Newcastle is a massive football club and to be given the opportunity to come here and progress my career is fantastic," Hayden told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"Being at Arsenal was a great experience, I learnt a lot there and have a lot to thank them for, but I needed to move on and so when Newcastle came in for me I jumped at the chance."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)