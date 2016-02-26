Football Soccer - Chelsea v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 13/2/16Newcastle United's Andros Townsend and Jonjo Shelvey look dejectedAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Newcastle United have told their fans that they expected to be in a better position in the Premier League than third-bottom considering their huge transfer outlay.

The club were responding to the minutes from a Fans' Forum meeting attended by managing director Lee Charnley and club ambassador Bob Moncur in which supporters suggested Newcastle were in crisis.

"The club understands its current league position and acknowledged it was very disappointing," Newcastle said.

Manager Steve McClaren has invested heavily in the squad, spending about 80 million pounds ($111.62 million) since taking over last year.

"The club had previously stated it would not achieve all of its aims within two transfer windows but given its transfer activity to date, it absolutely accepted a higher league position was expected at this stage," the club said.

Newcastle have not won a major trophy since 1969.

They have won only twice in their last 11 games and travel to 10th-placed Stoke City on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7167 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)