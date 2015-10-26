(Adds Newcastle's appeal)

Oct 26 Newcastle United have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to captain Fabricio Coloccini during their 3-0 Premier League defeat by Sunderland on Sunday.

Sunderland chalked up their first win of the season at the expense of their local rivals after referee Robert Madley awarded a penalty just before half-time and showed Coloccini a red card for denying Steven Fletcher a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Adam Johnson stepped up to drive the ball low into the corner to send Sunderland on their way, before Billy Jones and Fletcher completed the rout in the second half.

Newcastle manager Steve McClaren said after the game that the penalty was 'absolutely ridiculous' and Dutch defender Darryl Janmaat lashed out at Madley, calling the official's decision to send off Coloccini 'unbelievable' and 'crazy'.

"Newcastle United have lodged an appeal with the Football Association for the wrongful dismissal of Fabricio Coloccini during Sunday's Tyne-Wear derby match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light," the club said in a statement on its website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"The appeal will be heard by a Regulatory Commission on Tuesday afternoon and the club will be notified of the result shortly afterwards.

"Should the dismissal stand, United's captain will miss Saturday's Barclays Premier League fixture (against Stoke City)," the statement added.

The defeat left Newcastle second from bottom with six points from their first 10 games, a place below Sunderland who have a superior goal difference. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)