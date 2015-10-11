LONDON Oct 11 Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered in the Netherlands' 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in a Euro 2016 qualifier in Astana on Saturday.

The Premier League's bottom club, without a win after eight matches, announced the news on Sunday and recalled inexperienced 18-year-old Freddie Woodman from a loan spell with fourth-tier Crawley Town as back-up for second choice keeper Rob Elliot.

Krul looked in agony after falling awkwardly on the artificial turf near the end of the match he was only playing in because the Netherlands' first choice keeper Jasper Cillessen pulled out during the warm-up.

His north-east club said on their website (www.nufc.com) that because of the severity of the injury Krul would not play again this season. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)