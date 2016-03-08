Newcastle United's official fans' forum has written an open letter to the relegation-threatened club's board calling for "action and accountability" over the team's perilous position in the Premier League.

Under-fire manager Steve McClaren's side are second-bottom in the table after a run of three defeats in a row, with British media reporting that the board met without him on Monday to discuss his future.

McClaren took charge in June but has overseen a dismal campaign in which the Magpies have won just six out of a possible 28 league games.

"Someone has to be accountable and decisions must be made," the NUFC Fans' Forum said in a statement.

"What Newcastle fans want is a team of 11 players in black and white shirts that understand their role to perform to their maximum -- week in, week out.

"Our players frequently look jaded and our playing style often appears outdated. We lack organisation and the players continue to lack discipline. Whilst we have 10 games to go, fans cannot accept the current work ethic of the players."

