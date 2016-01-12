Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
LONDON Newcastle United have signed England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from Swansea City on a five-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League clubs said on Tuesday.
The transfer fee was undisclosed but media reports said Newcastle had agreed to pay 12 million pounds ($17.31 million)for the 23-year-old.
"I drove up through the night to be here so it's been a manic 24 hours but it's all been worth it to come here and play for this great club," Shelvey said on the club website (www.nufc.co.uk).
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.