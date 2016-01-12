Football - Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 21/11/15Jonjo Shelvey celebrates scoring the second goal for Swansea City from the penalty spotMandatory Credit: Action Images / Rebecca NadenLivepic

LONDON Newcastle United have signed England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from Swansea City on a five-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League clubs said on Tuesday.

The transfer fee was undisclosed but media reports said Newcastle had agreed to pay 12 million pounds ($17.31 million)for the 23-year-old.

"I drove up through the night to be here so it's been a manic 24 hours but it's all been worth it to come here and play for this great club," Shelvey said on the club website (www.nufc.co.uk).

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)